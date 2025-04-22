Tuesday PM Forecast: Another dose of downpours, heat on standby

The stormy pattern continues for another day, although an end is in sight. By the weekend, stormy afternoons will be exchanged for heat.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect

• Wednesday: numerous showers and thunderstorms

• Thursday & Friday: trending drier – less rain, heating up

• The Weekend: very warm and humid, mainly dry & sunny

Tonight & Tomorrow: Leftover showers and storms will diminish in coverage and intensity through the evening. Most will wake up to clouds and possibly patchy fog in areas that pick up rain from Tuesday. It will be muggy with a low in the mid to upper 60s. The rest of the day features a mixture of clouds and sun with another round of storms firing as temperatures heat up. Roughly 70% of Metro Baton Rouge should see rain at some point. With support from an upper disturbance and a juicy atmosphere, these storms could bring high rain rates and gusty winds. Especially during the afternoon commute, watch out for street and poor drainage flooding on the roads. It won’t be an issue everywhere, but some spots could experience problems.

Up Next: The pattern will begin to dry out toward the end of the week as a building ridge of high pressure works against storm development. Isolated storms on Thursday will become spottier by Friday. Less rain and a little more sunshine will force temperatures to creep upward. Look for highs in the upper-80s through the weekend, possibly flirting with 90°. 90 or not, humidity will push heat index values past that benchmark. So while the weekend looks pretty nice overall, stay hydrated as our bodies begin acclimating to the warmer weather.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, and Reserve, as well as the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City until further notice.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. Moderate flooding is already occurring. A crest of 59 feet is expected around April 30. At this level, Angola prison farmland between the two levees will be inundated and the east bank levee will be topped. Angola Landing will be under water, closing the ferry. All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will remain inundated with recreational camps and river bottom farmland under water. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 13.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. Moderate flooding is already occurring. Major flood stage will be reached on Thursday, cresting at 41.0 feet on May 1. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 11.

• At Donaldsonville, flood stage is at 27 feet. Minor flooding is already occurring. A crest of 30 feet is expected around May 1—right at moderate flood stage. Around these levels, navigation becomes difficult for smaller river craft. Safety precautions for river traffic are urged. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 10.

• At Reserve, flood stage is at 22 feet. Minor flooding is forecast to begin Thursday. A crest of 23.5 feet is expected around May 1. Around these levels, slow-bell procedures will be enacted for river transportation. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 9.

• At Morgan City, flood stage of 6 feet may be reached on Saturday. Moderate flooding with a crest of 7 feet is forecast on May 2. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the river side of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the river side of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

