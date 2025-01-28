Tuesday PM Forecast: A spike in storm chances late this week

Small rain chances will accompany continued cloudiness and warmer weather on Wednesday and Thursday. Afterward, expect a spike in rain coverage Thursday night ahead of the next cold front.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will dominate Capital Area skies for another night. Being one day removed from a cold front passage, overnight lows will moderate. Look for a wake-up temperature in the mid-50s in Baton Rouge. The temperature moderation will continue Wednesday. Despite a thicker cloud deck, highs should climb into the upper-60s. Spotty showers are also not out of the question, so have precautionary rain gear on hand before stepping outside.

Up Next: A few more cloud breaks and a warm front passage will allow temperatures to climb further on Thursday, likely topping in the low-80s. A cold front passage will follow the unseasonably mild and muggy afternoon. A line of showers and thunderstorms will accompany said front. These are most likely on Thursday night during a short window spanning several hours. Storms could arrive as soon as 9 p.m. for areas north/west of Baton Rouge. The rain will move east through the night and depart around daybreak Friday. There is a Level 2/5 risk for severe weather for areas west of Baton Rouge to account for the chance of a storm or two becoming something stronger. Everybody else is under a Level 1/5 risk.

An earlier arrival of rain would result in a greater threat. But these storms should lose steam with the loss of daytime heating, limiting the threat for many. The Storm Station will monitor. Up to 1" of rain is possible with this round, but totals will taper to the southeast - possibly under a quarter inch in spots. Things will dry up quickly on Friday after the cold front passage. This front will be weak in terms of air mass modification, so don’t expect to find much cooler temperatures on the other side of it. Both highs and lows appear to remain above average in the long term, beyond the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

