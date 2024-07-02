Tuesday AM Forecast: Triple digits forecasted for the Capital Area, Slight relief comes with more rain Wednesday

The high temperatures and heat remains strong today. To be expected, the humidity sticks around prompting feels-like temperatures to reach 113°+ and yet another Excessive Heat Warning for southeast Louisiana.

Today & Tonight: The heat unfortunately does not let up today. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s through most of the day time hours but peak at 100°. The moisture and humidity will allow peak feels-like temperatures to range between 113-115°. With that, another Excessive Heat Warning will be in place through 7pm tonight. Dry conditions are expected throughout the majority of the day, while one or two pop-up showers may develop in the afternoon hours. However, throughout the duration of the night it will be dry. Temperatures tonight will struggle to cool as overnight lows remain in the upper-70s.

The level of heat and humidity are reaching a point that can be dangerous and put health at risk. Keep hydrating and taking breaks when outside for longer durations. Heat-related illnesses tend to become more common with each passing day in a hot streak since heat stress accumulates over time.

Up Next: Temperatures scale back slightly on Wednesday, but not by much. This will be in response to higher rain chances which could offer a little more heat relief. Even so, storms will be operating on a scattered basis on Wednesday. The Fourth of July is looking hazy, hot, and humid with the garden variety pop-up afternoon storms. With the loss of daytime heating, those storms should fade away after dark, which aligns nicely with fireworks time. More of the same is expected into the weekend.

The Tropics: Hurricane Beryl continues to make history as it became the earliest recorded Hurricane 5 storm in history late Monday night. Monday morning the storm has maximum sustained winds of 165 mph as it continues to trek west-northwest at 22 mph. The latest forecast track takes the storm near Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and eventually the Yucatan Peninsula before moving into the Bay of Campeche. By midweek, the system will undergo gradual weakening. The Storm Station believes that the overall threat to Louisiana is low at this time. Major local impacts (if any at all) are unlikely. That said, parts of Mexico and south Texas should monitor the progress of this storm closely. The Storm Station will continue providing updates as they unfold.

Another tropical wave is located over 1000 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands, following in the footsteps of Beryl. This system now has a lower chance of development but the Storm Station will continue to monitor it's pregression over the next week. Those in the Lesser Antilles, even some areas affected by Beryl, should monitor the progress of this wave.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.