Tuesday AM Forecast: Storms will clear this afternoon, dry for the rest of the week

The storms will be clearing this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Showers and storms will be in and out from now until about noon. Give yourself a little extra time to commute this morning and keep an eye out for low laying areas. Water may pool in the roadways during a heavy downpour. In the afternoon, we will be drying out. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s and we may get a few peaks of sun. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 50s.

Up Next: Wednesday morning will start with temperatures in the low 50s. Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 70s. Thursday is trending a little warmer with highs closer to 80°. Starting Friday, the humidity will be climbing, and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers will then move in early Saturday. The entire day will not be a washout, but it will be humid. Warm temperatures in the 80s last into Sunday too. A few showers will be possible Sunday and Monday, but again we are not tracking a total washout for wither day. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— Thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Tuesday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.