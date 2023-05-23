Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday AM Forecast: Plenty of sunshine this week
Mostly dry and HOT, but a few sneaky showers possible.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: More heat on repeat this week. This morning temperatures are in the upper-60s across the area. Skies will stay mostly clear for the start of the day, but a backdoor cold front will move through today bringing spotty showers into the forecast. A backdoor cold front moves from east to west. This will shift our winds out of the northeast keeping most of us completely dry, but a few will catch a quick shower. Daytime highs will top out near 90° this afternoon.
Up Next: For your entire workweek, we are watching the heat and the feels like temperatures. With summertime-like heat back in the forecast be sure you are limiting your time outdoors. Temperatures will hold in the low-90s each afternoon. Rain will not be a problem. Some people will go all week long before catching one of the sneaky PM showers. We will stay nice and dry heading into the Memorial Day weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
