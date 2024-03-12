Tuesday AM Forecast: Nice today, Unsettled pattern for remainder of week

A quick chill early Tuesday will be replaced with much warmer weather for the rest of the workweek. Along with the climbing temperatures, we also have an increase in storms chances each day as an unsettled pattern takes over.

Today & Tonight: Tuesday morning will record the coolest temperatures of the week with lows in 40's right before sunrise. All day we will see plenty of sun, which will allow temperatures to climb near 77° in the Baton Rouge area. Winds take a more southerly flow today which reinforces the warming trend and increases moisture in the area. By sunset, we will have more clouds around that will stay overnight. With additional cloud cover, temperatures early Wednesday will be more mild, near 60°.

Up Next: The second half of the workweek will see mild morning temperatures and afternoon's that record high's in the 80's! With the increase in temperatures, we will also see an increase in rain coverage each day.

An increase of moisture in the atmosphere over the next 24 hours will allow for spotty showers and storms to develop during the day on Wednesday. If you have any outdoor activities planned or are headed to Alex Box Stadium tomorrow afternoon, keep raingear handy incase you run into any of these nuisance storms.

Spotty to isolated storm activity is expected again on Thursday with the greatest coverage of rain anticipated to impact the Capital Area during the day on Friday. The increase in coverage to end the week is due to a cold front that will creep closer to Louisiana. The slow-moving front will then stall over the state for the majority of the weekend, keeping atmospheric conditions supportive of isolated storm and rain shower activity both Saturday and Sunday. While we will see dry time this weekend, storms could impact outdoor activities, so make sure to keep a close eye on the radar.

By late Sunday, the front will finally clear the state allowing for much drier and cooler air to take over for the beginning of the next workweek. As we are still a few days out, timing and details with this system could shift a bit, so make sure to check back in daily for the latest!

– Emma Kate Cowan

