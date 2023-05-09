Tuesday AM Forecast: More rain on the way

Southern Iberville, Assumption, and St. Mary parishes are under a level 1/5 marginal risk for severe storms today. The primary threats are for gusty winds and hail.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We are waking up this morning with temperatures in the mid-70s and humid. The warm start to the day will help jump-start the warming trend we are expecting this afternoon. Daytime highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s across the area. Rain will be around again this afternoon. Isolated showers will bubble up just after lunchtime, but showers will become widespread just before your afternoon commute. The widespread rain will stick around into the evening hours, and a few showers will linger overnight.

Up Next: The same hot and humid pattern will continue into the rest of the workweek. Wednesday will start with a few spotty showers across the area, and more rain will be possible in the afternoon. By the afternoon, temperatures will peak in the upper-80s, and summertime-like showers will begin bubbling up. Thursday the pattern will continue. Daytime highs will top out in the upper-80s, and showers will begin to pop up right on schedule. Not everyone will see rain every day, but there will be sneaky showers around the area every afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.