Tuesday AM Forecast: Mild conditions ahead of next storm system

Our next round of showers and storms is set to arrive Thursday night. Ahead of that system, quiet, mild, and cloudy conditions will persist.

Today & Tonight: Under cloudy skies, morning temperatures fell into the upper-40s early Tuesday. Expect a decent amount of cloud cover throughout the day. At times, the clouds will be thinner, allowing for filtered sunshine. Afternoon conditions will be mild and dry with temperatures warming into the middle 60s. Tonight, clouds will thicken up as moisture increases from the Gulf; this will limit overnight lows to the mid-50s.

Up Next: The increase in moisture Tuesday night is brought on by an approaching warm front from the south. The front will move towards and through southern Louisiana on Wednesday. As it does, we cannot rule out spotty showers in the region during the day. The warmer and more saturated Gulf air will warm temperatures near the 70 degree mark Wednesday afternoon and closer to 80 degrees Thursday! You will probably also notice a bit of mugginess in the air.

After a warm and mostly cloudy day Thursday, a cold front will move through the state from west to east Thursday night. The front will support numerous showers and thunderstorms. Latest data suggest this system will enter western Louisiana late Thursday afternoon and eventually push through the Capital Area overnight. While we area still a few days out and cannot nail down exact timing, data continues to trend in a much drier Friday than originally anticipated. In fact, most of the rain could be off to the east by the peak hours of Friday morning's commute. Make sure to check back in with the Storm Station this week for the latest. Severe weather is not expected; and up to an inch of rain will be possible with this round.

The cold front that brings the storms will deliver much drier air to the region for the weekend. Temperatures however will not move much. Highs and lows appear to remain above average in the long term, beyond the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.