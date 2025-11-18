Tuesday AM Forecast: Dense fog once again this morning, cycle breaks late week

The cycle of morning fog and unseasonably warm temperatures will continue the next several days. By the end of the week, and approaching cold front will break the cycle, and cause an increase in rain chances.

Today & Tonight: Just like Monday morning, there is widespread dense fog all around southeast Louisiana. Make sure to slow down, and use those low beams if driving this morning. The fog should begin to lighten up by 9-10 am, with the rest of the day being partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will reach in the lower 80s, which is around 10 degrees warmer than normal. Overnight, fog development will be possible, with lows near 62 degrees.

Up Next: Wednesday’s forecast stays largely on repeat. Expect a mild start with some areas of fog before clouds and sunshine trade places through the afternoon, pushing temperatures up to around 84 degrees. That’s just shy of Baton Rouge’s record high of 86 degrees for the date. Thursday won’t shake things up much either, though a stray shower or storm could sneak in.

Next Rainmaker: A developing front will begin to take shape late Thursday, sparking showers and thunderstorms. This batch of rain is expected to sweep across the area sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning. With the boundary still positioned to our northwest, occasional showers may linger — and current trends suggest that setup will hold through much of Friday.

As the weekend unfolds, the front should slowly drift across the region, gradually shutting down the rain chances. Recent model guidance supports this outcome, which would mean shrinking rain coverage and a modest cooldown, with highs easing back into the 70s and overnight lows dipping into the 50s. Keep up with the Storm Station for updates as the extended forecast becomes clearer.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

— Balin

