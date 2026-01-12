Monday AM forecast: Peeks of sun, staying chilly

Cold mornings settle in as cold air lingers behind the weekend front. Temperatures will run below normal through midweek with brief freezing conditions possible early.

Today and tonight: Monday starts cold, especially north of the I-10/12 corridor. Thanks to some overnight cloud cover, any freezing conditions will be short-lived, lasting only an hour or two before temperatures rebound into the mid-50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies mixed in with high, thin cloudiness. Winds will remain light, helping the chill linger through the day.





Tonight will be cold again with lows dropping into the 30s area-wide. Some northern locations may once again approach freezing late tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Up Next: Tuesday stays dry with a mix of sun and clouds and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures, reaching the upper 50s to near 60. Winds begin to turn southerly late in the day as high pressure slides east.

A reinforcing cold front moves through Wednesday night, bringing more clouds and another shot of cooler air that will keep temperatures below normal through the end of the week.

What to look out for: Brief freezing temperatures are possible early Tuesday morning, mainly north of the I-10/12 corridor, which could impact sensitive vegetation and outdoor pets. While no freeze advisories are in effect, this is still a good reminder to take simple cold-weather precautions. Forecast details for next weekend remain uncertain and will be refined over the coming days.

