Baton Rouge, Louisiana
East Baton Rouge Library attempting to create new tax for parish libraries

2 hours 6 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, January 12 2026 Jan 12, 2026 January 12, 2026 7:24 PM January 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Library Director Mary Stein is attempting to create a new tax millage for parish libraries. 

The Library Board of Control is proposing a millage tax to help fund the library system for the next ten years. 

The library's funding has been affected by voters rejecting the Thrive EBR plan in November. 

Stein said the tax isn't new and is similar to other millages approved by voters in the past. 

"No other money's come in from city government, parish government, state government, federal government," Stein said. "The library is completely self-supporting, based on this millage."

The library is asking for 9.5 mills that includes two rollbacks over the 10-year taxing period. 

