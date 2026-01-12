40°
Latest Weather Blog
East Baton Rouge Library attempting to create new tax for parish libraries
BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Library Director Mary Stein is attempting to create a new tax millage for parish libraries.
The Library Board of Control is proposing a millage tax to help fund the library system for the next ten years.
The library's funding has been affected by voters rejecting the Thrive EBR plan in November.
Stein said the tax isn't new and is similar to other millages approved by voters in the past.
"No other money's come in from city government, parish government, state government, federal government," Stein said. "The library is completely self-supporting, based on this millage."
Trending News
The library is asking for 9.5 mills that includes two rollbacks over the 10-year taxing period.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman pleads no contest in conspiracy to kill Southern band member, ex-boyfriend;...
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Accused serial 'sextortionist' wanted on new charges
-
Attorney General Liz Murrill appears in front of U.S. Supreme Court in...
-
Rouses Markets opens new location in Central along Joor Road
-
1 dead in early-morning shooting at Gonzales bar, police say
Sports Video
-
LSU running back withdraws from transfer portal, will stay with the Tigers...
-
LSU signs Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt through transfer portal
-
No. 12 LSU upsets No. 2 Texas in front of packed PMAC...
-
Madison Prep boys basketball beats Central
-
Dedan Thomas is doubtful for Saturday's game