39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 dead in Monday night crash in Denham Springs

2 hours 25 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, January 12 2026 Jan 12, 2026 January 12, 2026 7:39 PM January 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

DENHAM SPRINGS — Two people are dead after a car crash in Denham Springs along South Range Avenue, the Denham Springs Police Department said.

Officials say the crash involved four cars and occurred near the Walmart on South Range Avenue and Hazelnut Street around 6:10 p.m. Monday. 

South Range Avenue is closed until further notice. Authorities advise motorists to use an alternate route.  

Trending News

The crash is under investigation, the identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days