39°
Latest Weather Blog
2 dead in Monday night crash in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS — Two people are dead after a car crash in Denham Springs along South Range Avenue, the Denham Springs Police Department said.
Officials say the crash involved four cars and occurred near the Walmart on South Range Avenue and Hazelnut Street around 6:10 p.m. Monday.
South Range Avenue is closed until further notice. Authorities advise motorists to use an alternate route.
Trending News
The crash is under investigation, the identities of the deceased have not yet been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman pleads no contest in conspiracy to kill Southern band member, ex-boyfriend;...
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Accused serial 'sextortionist' wanted on new charges
-
Attorney General Liz Murrill appears in front of U.S. Supreme Court in...
-
Rouses Markets opens new location in Central along Joor Road
-
1 dead in early-morning shooting at Gonzales bar, police say
Sports Video
-
LSU running back withdraws from transfer portal, will stay with the Tigers...
-
LSU signs Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt through transfer portal
-
No. 12 LSU upsets No. 2 Texas in front of packed PMAC...
-
Madison Prep boys basketball beats Central
-
Dedan Thomas is doubtful for Saturday's game