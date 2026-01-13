Tuesday AM forecast: Cold start, mild finish to Tuesday

Another cold start with near-freezing temperatures. While afternoons stay dry and cool, another reinforcing front is waiting later this week.

Today and tonight: Tuesday starts cold, especially north of the I-10/12 corridor, where temperatures may briefly dip near freezing around sunrise. Any freezing conditions will be short-lived, with sunshine helping temperatures rebound to near 60 by afternoon. Winds remain light, and overall conditions stay quiet and dry across the area. Tuesday night will be cool, but not as cold when additional cloud cover moves in. Temperatures will fall back into the mid-40s.





Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast

Up Next: A reinforcing cold front moves through Wednesday, bringing increased clouds and perhaps a brief sprinkle, but little in the way of meaningful rain. Behind the front, cooler air settles in for late week with highs staying below normal. Cool and mainly dry this weekend ahead of the next system.

What to look out for: Early morning cold Tuesday could still impact sensitive plants and outdoor pets, particularly north of Baton Rouge. Fire safety remains important during chilly mornings as space heaters and fireplaces are used more frequently.

Dave

