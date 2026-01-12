Monday PM Forecast: get used to a jacket this week, longer stretch of chilly temperatures

It looks like winter is making itself comfortable across the Capital Area this week. We have a string of chilly mornings ahead, but the trade-off will be plenty of bright sunshine to help get us through. With a number of near-freezing mornings possible, here are some friendly, cold-weather reminders:

Plants: Cover sensitive vegetation or bring potted plants inside to prevent frostbite.

As we crank up the heat to combat the freeze, safety is paramount. The National Fire Protection Association reminds us that nearly half of all home fires occur in the winter months due to heating equipment.

Space Heaters: Always plug them directly into a wall outlet (no extension cords!) and keep them on a level surface at least 3 feet away from flammable items like curtains or bedding.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Just a few clouds will be found in the skies overnight. The bigger story will be frosty, and in some cases freezing, conditions into the morning. Low temperatures will stop near 32°F along the I-12 corridor, with lower temperatures north. Plenty of sunshine will be around on Tuesday. It will remain chilly with high temperatures keeping to the upper 50s.

Up Next: By Wednesday, we will see a brief warm-up with lows a little more seasonable in the low 40s and highs climbing into the mid-60s. There is a small chance of a stray shower as a new cold front swings through in the evening, but most will not receive any precipitation this go around. The cold front will open the door for another shot of cold air. On Thursday, lows will be back in the mid-30s, followed by highs that will barely climb out of the 40s. The workweek will end with lows below freezing and highs in the low 60s.

Yet another cold front is pegged for Saturday. This system could bring a mix of sun and clouds and even a passing shower before another punch of cold air.

– Josh

