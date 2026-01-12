Latest Weather Blog
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt signs with LSU
BATON ROUGE — After being seen courtside during a LSU basketball game with LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt has signed with LSU.
After Leavitt reportedly committed to LSU earlier Monday, LSU officially announced the signing Monday night.
Committed to The Boot— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 13, 2026
Welcome to Baton Rouge @S_leav10 pic.twitter.com/zNiGWksiDH
Leavitt, who led Arizona State to the College Football Playoff in 2024 and has 4,652 passing yards and 36 touchdowns in his career.
Leavitt also ran for 816 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career, which began at Michigan State.
Early Monday morning, before news broke that Leavitt would sign with LSU, Kiffin wrote on social media that "today is going to be so exciting."
"You have been waiting for exactly this," the post said.
Today is going to be so exciting ?@LSUfootball? You have been waiting for exactly this ?? pic.twitter.com/zt33N2HcOB— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 12, 2026
