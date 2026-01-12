38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt signs with LSU

2 hours 5 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, January 12 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — After being seen courtside during a LSU basketball game with LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt has signed with LSU.

After Leavitt reportedly committed to LSU earlier Monday, LSU officially announced the signing Monday night.

Leavitt, who led Arizona State to the College Football Playoff in 2024 and has 4,652 passing yards and 36 touchdowns in his career. 

Leavitt also ran for 816 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career, which began at Michigan State.

Early Monday morning, before news broke that Leavitt would sign with LSU, Kiffin wrote on social media that "today is going to be so exciting."

"You have been waiting for exactly this," the post said.

