Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to apartment fire on 79th Avenue

1 hour 33 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, January 13 2026 Jan 13, 2026 January 13, 2026 3:58 AM January 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 1500 block of 79th Avenue late Monday night. 

Fire crews arrived just before midnight to find smoke coming from the second floor near the front entrance. 

Fire officials said that no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. 

Crews are working to determine the cause of the fire. 

