Sunday PM Forecast: An extended stay of cooler temperatures

The Capital Area is in for an extended stretch of cooler temperatures this week. A couple of cold fronts will reinforce the cool pattern, bringing several near-freezing starts. Even on the milder days, temperatures will still be seasonable for the time of year.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A push of cooler air from the north will send temperatures into the 30s overnight. Baton Rouge will likely bottom out in the mid-30s, although a few locations north of I-10 could venture into light freeze territory for an hour or two. In those areas, it’s not a bad idea to protect sensitive vegetation. Coats will be needed when heading off to work or sending kids to the bus stop. Expect a quiet night with passing high clouds. At times, there may be enough clouds to result in a mostly cloudy sky. High clouds will carry over into Monday. Winds will be relatively light, with afternoon highs running a few degrees below average in the mid-50s.

Up Next: Temperatures will flirt with the freezing mark on Tuesday morning along and north of the I-10/12 corridor. Sensitive plants will need protection, and ensure pets have access to warm shelter. Temperatures will gradually warm thereafter, with highs close to 60° on Tuesday and even warmer on Wednesday. It’s worth noting these readings are right on pace with seasonal averages. This modest warmup will coincide with a weak disturbance that could bring a few sprinkles or light showers late Tuesday night. Any rainfall will be minimal and insignificant. Another cold front will follow on Wednesday, setting up another chilly stretch to wrap up the workweek.

Another disturbance is expected to move through the area this weekend, which could lead to an increase in rain chances on Saturday. There are still plenty of unknowns with this system, so there’s no need to cancel outdoor plans just yet. On the flip side, confidence is growing in another push of cooler air arriving by Sunday. Any brief moderation in temperatures ahead of the system will be quickly swept away by a weekend cold front.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

