Rock the Country announces 2026 lineup, will not include stop in Louisiana for first time

BATON ROUGE — The Rock the Country festival announced its lineup on Monday, with the festival visiting eight different cities, however Louisiana will not be included for the first time since the nationwide tour began.

The festival had previously stopped in Louisiana for three consecutive years, with shows taking place in Gonzales in 2023 and 2024 and in Livingston in 2025.

However, issues from last year's stop in Livingston may have contributed to the tour skipping the state this year.

Due to rain in the capital region during the 2025 festival, several vehicles were stuck in the mud at the Livingston Parish fairgrounds. In addition to vehicle troubles, traffic was also an issue in the area due to the high volume of people on small roads.

"We got our food and groceries early in the neighborhood. We knew we would. We didn't know what to expect with the traffic. We were preparing, and sure enough, about 11 o'clock, the road started backing up, and really it stayed that way until about 11 p.m," resident Meagan Cotten said.

Visitors Angie and Star Raffield said that previous years were also less expensive.

"The pricing is higher. (Last year was) Quicker and more organized. They had it laid out a lot better," Angie Raffield said.

This year, the tour will stop in Texas, Georgia, South Dakota, Kentucky, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida and New York.

The festival's lineup includes acts like Kid Rock, Jelly Roll, Creed, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ludacris, and Nelly.