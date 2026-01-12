45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Hammond Police ask for the public's help in burglary case

Monday, January 12 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department is requesting the public's help in solving a residential burglary that occurred on the 400 block of Sentell Drive. 

Officers said several items, including antiques, furniture, electronics and photographs holding sentimental value, were taken.

Police ask that anyone with information about the burglary contact the department at 985-277-5758.

