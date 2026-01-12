45°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond Police ask for the public's help in burglary case
HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department is requesting the public's help in solving a residential burglary that occurred on the 400 block of Sentell Drive.
Officers said several items, including antiques, furniture, electronics and photographs holding sentimental value, were taken.
Trending News
Police ask that anyone with information about the burglary contact the department at 985-277-5758.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman pleads no contest in conspiracy to kill Southern band member, ex-boyfriend;...
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Accused serial 'sextortionist' wanted on new charges
-
New Pecue Lane traffic pattern opens to drivers, resident points to overlooked...
-
Attorney General Liz Murrill appears in front of U.S. Supreme Court in...
-
Rouses Markets opens new location in Central along Joor Road
Sports Video
-
LSU running back withdraws from transfer portal, will stay with the Tigers...
-
REPORT: LSU expected to sign Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt through transfer...
-
No. 12 LSU upsets No. 2 Texas in front of packed PMAC...
-
Madison Prep boys basketball beats Central
-
Dedan Thomas is doubtful for Saturday's game