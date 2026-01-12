57°
Latest Weather Blog
1 dead in early-morning shooting at Gonzales bar, police say
GONZALES — One person was killed in a shooting at a bar in Gonzales in the early hours of Monday morning, the Gonzales Police Department said.
According to police, a 26-year-old was shot twice in the chest during a verbal altercation around 1 a.m. at the Park Place Lounge on West Highway 30. The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified the shooter.
Trending News
“This was a violent and tragic incident, and our detectives are working diligently to identify the individual responsible and bring this case to a swift resolution,” said Chief Sherman Jackson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
REPORT: LSU expected to sign Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt through transfer...
-
No. 12 LSU upsets No. 2 Texas in front of packed PMAC...
-
Flamingos return to the University Lakes ahead of Krewe of Spanish Town
-
6 people killed in Mississippi rampage, including 7-year-old girl. Suspect charged with...
-
2une In Previews: River City Jazz Masters Series brings renowned jazz musicians...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: LSU expected to sign Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt through transfer...
-
No. 12 LSU upsets No. 2 Texas in front of packed PMAC...
-
Madison Prep boys basketball beats Central
-
Dedan Thomas is doubtful for Saturday's game
-
Southern defensive back announces his return to the Bluff in 2026