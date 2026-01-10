Saturday PM Forecast: Moving into a much cooler weather pattern

We are done with the heavy rain and thunderstorms, and a much cooler weather pattern will emerge! This pattern also looks to have a lot of staying power.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will be widespread to start off the night, with some partial clearing occurring around daybreak. Due to northerly winds ushering in cooler air, lows will reach into the lower 40s. Sunday has trended towards having less cloud cover, so expect sunshine, and a few higher level clouds. Highs will top out in the upper 50s.

Up Next: Cold air moves in early next week with multiple night in a row in the 30s. Widespread freezes are not expected. During the day, there will be passing clouds and highs in the 50s. Temperatures will slightly raise by the middle of the week as another cold front approaches. The air will likely be too dry for any meaningful rain, but a few light showers will be possible. After the front passes, lows will get near freezing to end the week. Sunshine will also return, with highs in the 50s.

– Balin

