Sunday AM forecast: Winter chill should last all week

A colder, breezy Sunday settles in across south Louisiana following Saturday’s cold front. Even colder mornings are on the way early this week, with near-freezing temperatures possible by Monday and Tuesday.

Today and tonight: Sunday starts noticeably cooler across the Capital Region and surrounding areas as cold air continues to filter in behind Saturday’s front. Morning temperatures are in the 40s, with a persistent northwest breeze making it feel colder at times.

Despite sunshine returning, temperatures struggle to warm much today. Afternoon highs only reach the mid to upper-50s, well below where we’ve been recently. Winds stay breezy through the day, so jackets are a must if you’ll be outdoors.

By tonight, winds gradually ease, allowing temperatures to fall quickly after sunset. Lows drop into the mid-30s in the metro, with temperatures near freezing for a couple of hours north of the I-10/12 corridor.

Up Next: Monday and Tuesday bring a noticeably colder stretch as cooler air settles in behind the front. Morning lows will drop to near or just below freezing in areas along and north of the I-10/12 corridor, while afternoons remain cool but dry. A weak system moves through late Tuesday night into Wednesday, mainly bringing clouds and perhaps a brief light shower before cooler, dry conditions return late week. Temperatures begin to moderate again heading toward Friday.

What to look out for: The main concern early this week will be freezing temperatures on Monday and Tuesday mornings, especially for northern and rural areas around Baton Rouge. Sensitive vegetation should be protected, outdoor pets need warm shelter, and caution should be used with space heaters and fireplaces. While the weather stays quiet for much of the week, attention will turn toward next weekend, when a stronger system could bring another round of storms — details on timing and intensity are still being refined.

Dave

