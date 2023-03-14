Tuesday AM Forecast: Cooler temperatures last a little longer

Some areas are dipping into the 30s this morning.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: It’s another chilly start today. Temperatures will only climb into the low 60s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a cool breeze. Late tonight, we could see some overnight showers. The rain will not be widespread, but you could wake up to a few puddles outside tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be near 40° overnight.

Up Next: Wednesday and Thursday will bring a little bit of a warmup. Temperatures will be near 70° on Wednesday and near 80° on Thursday afternoon. Overnight temperatures will be a bit warmer too, in the 50s Wednesday night and 60s on Thursday night. On Friday, our next cold front will approach from the northwest. This one is expected to be a significant rainmaker. Rain will start up early and clear later in the evening. Preliminary rainfall totals are expected to be 1-3 inches with isolated higher amounts. As the front passes, cooler air will move in on the other side. High temperatures over the weekend will be near 60° and overnight lows will be back down in the 40s. The weekend will be dry. The next rainmaker will startup again on Monday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

