Denham Springs man previously charged with sexual abuse of an animal arrested on 95 additional counts

DENHAM SPRINGS — A man originally booked in January for sexual abuse of an animal was arrested again on nearly 100 additional counts of sexually abusing an animal and filming it.

Dylan Landry, 26, turned himself in and was booked Monday on 95 counts of filming or photographing sexual abuse of an animal. The arrest came after Livingston Parish deputies uncovered additional evidence of Landry's sexual abuse of animals from his cellphone in April, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Landry was originally booked on Jan. 9 on one count of engaging in sexual abuse of an animal and eight counts of filming or photographing sexual abuse of an animal after an investigation into a tip from December 2023. Landry's wife was also arrested for obstruction of justice.

On March 12, he was released on a $225,000 bond.

Deputies continued to investigate Landry after his initial arrest and found evidence of the additional 95 counts. He is currently being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center and bond set at nearly $2.4 million.