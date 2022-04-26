Tuesday AM Forecast: Cooler and drier air is moving in tonight

A sneaky shower will be around this morning before we dry out and cool off.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Some humidity is still lingering after yesterday’s rain. Skies will be cloudy and a shower or two will be possible in the morning as dry air works in from the north. Temperatures today will max out in the upper 70s and the humidity will be dropping into the afternoon. While low humidity is comfortable in the afternoon hours, it will allow for temperatures to drop into the 50s tonight.

Up Next: Wednesday morning will start with temperatures near 50°. Wednesday afternoon will have temperatures in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. The humidity will be more comfortable. Temperatures will rebound into the 80s on Thursday and Friday with overnight lows climbing back into the 60s. The humidity will climb too. A stray shower will be possible this weekend, but it will not be enough to alter your plans. Temperatures will be muggy in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday. A chance for a quick shower lasts through Monday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

