Tuesday AM Forecast: Clear and comfortable until the weekend

Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After another chilly start, another beautiful afternoon is on deck. Temperatures today will max out around 70 degrees with low humidity and sunny skies. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 40s.

Up Next: Wednesday afternoon will bring a lot of the same with sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s. Thursday and Friday will be a touch warmer with morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Enjoy the sunshine now! This weekend is looking rainy as the next cold front slowly moves through on Saturday and Sunday. Predicted rainfall totals are less than 1 inch for the next 7 days. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

