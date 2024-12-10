Tuesday AM Forecast: Another round of storms during morning commute, Flood Watch remains

A ***FLOOD WATCH*** remains in effect for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, St. James, and Tangipahoa Parishes through Tuesday afternoon. A FLOOD WATCH means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. For more on flooding safety, CLICK HERE.

On Monday, isolated rainfall totals of up to 5" were reported in some spots around the region. Many could see an additional inch or two through midday Tuesday, with isolated higher amounts. While not everyone will experience problems, areas that see the heaviest rain could see street and poor drainage flooding, along with minor flooding associated with excessive runoff. Flooding has already been reported in some areas.

Today & Tonight: Another, and likely the final of the week, batch of showers and thunderstorms will move across the Capital Region Tuesday morning. These rain storms will again make for a slippery and possibly messy morning commute. With an additional 1-2" of rainfall possible on top of the already saturated grounds, it would not be shocking if roadways began to hold water or isolated instances of flash flooding develop. As a friendly reminder, do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

By this afternoon, rain will begin to shut down from west to east across the WRBZ viewing area as a cold front moves through. The evening commute will be much drier and some may even see a peak of sunshine before it sets tonight. As the cold front moves across the state this evening, winds will pick up and remain breezy overnight and tomorrow. Any light outdoor furniture or Holiday decorations should be secured. The northwesterly breeze will help clear skies and quickly usher in cooler and drier air by Wednesday morning. Temperatures that remain mild, in the 70s Tuesday, will tumble into the low 40s by daybreak on Wednesday.

Up Next: Expect a sunnier pattern for the Capital Area by midweek. However, another chill will accompany the sunshine. By Thursday morning, overnight lows will be back in frost/freeze territory for many. That will be a short-lived encounter with winter, as temperatures appear to climb above-average by the weekend.

