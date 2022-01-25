Tuesday AM Forecast: A little more rain before another chill on Wednesday

A few more showers will be around this morning, but things will dry up this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Light on and off showers will continue through the morning hours today. Skies will dry up this afternoon with most of the cloud cover sticking around. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s this afternoon. Tonight, colder air will settle in and temperatures will reach the mid-30s, most areas will stay above freezing.

Up Next: Chilly, below normal, temperatures will continue for the rest of the week. Wednesday afternoon will clear but cool with afternoon temperatures in the low 50s. Thursday morning will start off with temperatures near freezing and then warm into the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies. On Friday, temperatures will reach the mid-50s before a few showers bubble up along a cold front. Showers will clear as the sun goes down and temperatures will drop below freezing with dry skies. Saturday with be dry and cool, but temperatures will rebound for the second half of the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

