Truck driver involved in US 190 pile-up that killed teen charged with negligent homicide

Marlin Jordan

BATON ROUGE - The driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a deadly February 23 pile-up on US 190 has been charged with negligent homicide.

The wreck resulted in the death of a 13-year-old girl and also injured some of the individuals in the 15 other vehicles that were involved.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on US 190 in the lanes heading into East Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State Police say Marlin Jordan was behind the wheel of a 2007 Kenworth tractor-trailer, headed east on US Hwy 190 when he approached stopped traffic on the downslope of US Hwy 190 and was unable to stop.

As a result, the 18-wheeler he was driving crashed into multiple vehicles and triggered a chain reaction that caused damage to a total of 16 vehicles.

State Police identified the 13-year-old as Janaria James of Plaquemine as a passenger in one of the cars that was hit during the pile-up. Sadly, James' sustained fatal injuries and lost her life as a result of the wreck.

State Police issued a Thursday, April 15 news release stating, "After conducting a thorough investigation and reviewing all of the evidence, Troopers were able to determine that Jordan’s actions leading up to the crash were negligent."

Jordan was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of negligent homicide.