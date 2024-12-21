Truck driver at fault for train derailment Wednesday, officials say

47°
3 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, February 04 2021
Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - A train derailment in the Baton Rouge area resulted in a crash that left one person injured and an hours-long closure of a major road on Wednesday (Feb. 3) morning. 

The collision, which occurred around 5:43 a.m., unfolded on Thomas Road near Scenic Highway and involved an 18-wheeler and a derailed train. 

A representative with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) explained what happened, saying, "The cause of the derailment was a collision between a train and a truck. The driver of the truck disregarded railroad crossing warning devices at a rail crossing."

Though the driver was injured, that person was not rushed to a hospital, the official added. 

EBRSO will continue to investigate the crash with the assistance of CN Police Service.

Officials say charges for the truck driver are pending.

