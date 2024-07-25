90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Commute

5 hours 27 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, July 25 2024 Jul 25, 2024 July 25, 2024 8:05 AM July 25, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day. 

-

10 A.M.: Accident. Left lane blockedI-110 SB at Hwy 73

-

8:30 a.m.: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked.I-12 WB after Range Ave

-

Trending News

8 a.m.: Accident. Left lane blocked I-10 WB before 10/12 Split

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days