TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
10 A.M.: Accident. Left lane blockedI-110 SB at Hwy 73
8:30 a.m.: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked.I-12 WB after Range Ave
8 a.m.: Accident. Left lane blocked I-10 WB before 10/12 Split
