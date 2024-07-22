TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute

79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day. 

7:00 a.m.: Wreck on I-12 WB @ O'Neal blocking far right shoulder

7:06 a.m.: Closed due to accident on Hwy 70 WB between Hwy 22 and Hwy 3125

