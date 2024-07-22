79°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
-
7:00 a.m.: Wreck on I-12 WB @ O'Neal blocking far right shoulder
-
Trending News
7:06 a.m.: Closed due to accident on Hwy 70 WB between Hwy 22 and Hwy 3125
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police searching for man accused of domestic violence
-
Gonzales VFW Post holds second annual fundraiser for veterans and first responders
-
Central Police officer among people struck by vehicle Saturday night
-
One dead in crash along Poydras Bayou Road in West Baton Rouge...
-
Residents, political analyst weigh in on President Biden's election dropout