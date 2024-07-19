76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2TRAFFIC: Friday Commute

2 hours 5 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, July 19 2024 Jul 19, 2024 July 19, 2024 8:34 AM July 19, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day. 

Trending News

8:15 a.m.:  Wreck with left Shoulder blocked on I-12 WB at Millerville Rd

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days