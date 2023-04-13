Troubled Tigerland apartment has yet more problems: power turned off

BATON ROUGE - A troubled apartment complex in Tigerland is having more issues. The power's been out since Tuesday, and one tenant tells 2 On Your Side that it's inexcusable.

It's the repeat offenses that are really annoying for tenant Scott Purcell. He's been living at Stadium Square Apartments for the past two years. There were issues with the water being turned off in February, and now the electricity has come to the same fate.

"I've never experienced this in my whole life," Purcell said.

On Thursday, Purcell showed 2 On Your Side into his dark apartment. The lights aren't working. He first thought there was a power outage but when he checked the Entergy outage map he couldn't find one. On the phone, Entergy told him otherwise.

"She said, 'well, there's no power outage and what it looks like here is a billing issue,'" said Purcell.

The next day, he took that information to the front office for Stadium Square within Tiger Plaza. The two complexes are under the same umbrella.

"I went into the office and I said, 'what's going on with the power?' They had no clue," said Purcell.

He had heard the power would be back on by Wednesday but it wasn't. In February, 2 On Your Side visited with Purcell when the water was turned off for several days. Brittany Weiss learned that the bill hadn't been paid and was growing around six figures.

There aren't many people living at Stadium Square, but Purcell says he pays his rent each month on time and the utilities are included.

"We're here, we're people, we're trying to live here," he said.

Stadium Square is the same apartment complex that has had some problems. In January, Stadium Square and Tiger Plaza were seized by the US Marshal Office. Federal court documents paint a grim picture for the property owner. The owner has racked up a large bill in late fees and a look at the property show obvious signs of neglect: windows are broken and several doors to unoccupied apartments are open.

Purcell is just a tenant wrapped up in the trouble.

"You don't think that this is going to happen," he said.

This week, Purcell gave his notice and will be moving out soon.

The management company for the property, Trigild Property Management, did not return a call for comment. Entergy says there are no errors on their end.