Latest Weather Blog
Tropical Depression Two forms in Gulf, no threat to local area
On the first official day of Hurricane Season 2023, Tropical Depression Two has formed in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This system does not pose a threat to the Baton Rouge Area.
The National Hurricane Center will be posting the first advisories of the year on Tropical Depression Two. Earlier in May, NHC determined that a subtropical system formed over the North Atlantic in January, technically making that Tropical Depression One.
In the eastern Gulf of Mexico, showers and thunderstorms have been increasing in association with a tropical low pressure circulation with maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph. Environmental conditions remain marginally favorable for additional development, as the system meanders over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico through tonight. Tropical Depression Two is expected to take a slow southward motion on Friday and by the weekend, environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for additional development. Even though it will remain offshore, locally heavy rainfall could occur over portions of the Florida Peninsula through the weekend.
Despite warmer than average water temperatures, development of El Niño is expected to work against storm development this season. Still, even a reduction in total activity is meaningless if a storm strikes. It only takes one, so prepare for the season just the same as usual. Some infamous storms have made landfall in lower activity, El Niño seasons such as Hurricane Andrew in 1992.
Trending News
The Storm Station is here for you, tracking the tropics on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person injured in reported shooting on O'Neal Lane
-
One person killed, two others hurt in shooting on Prescott Court
-
New Baton Rouge casino almost complete, 100 job openings need to be...
-
Sarasota Drive bridge reopened after nearly a year of construction
-
Board approves increased 911 fees for EBR; new rates take effect as...
Sports Video
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs