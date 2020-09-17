80°
Latest Weather Blog
Tropical Depression 22 forms in southwestern Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Depression 22 has formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Hunters found maximum sustained winds near 35mph. Visit WBRZ Weather on Twitter or check this story below for the first advisory which will be issued around 6pm.
This system is expected to meander around in the southern Gulf for the next two days before jogging north and interacts with a cold front. This means that locally we may see an increase in rain chances mid next week as the frontal boundary falls apart--especially near the coast. The overall forecast is largely dependent on the behavior of the front and subject to change.
