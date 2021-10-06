Trooper on leave, LSU opens Title IX investigation after complaints of 'inappropriate' post-game party with Tiger Band members

BATON ROUGE - Hours after a WBRZ inquiry from Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto to State Police, troopers issued a mass statement to news outlets about a weeks-old investigation into complaints of a trooper and misconduct involving members of the LSU band at an away football game.

Chris Nakamoto learned of complaints about misconduct involving the trooper and at least one female member of the band while traveling to the Mississippi State game. According to complaints, a trooper traveling on duty to the game was later in a hotel room with band members. Allegations of misconduct included drinking and inappropriate behavior.

LSU told Nakamoto and WBRZ there is now a Title IX investigation underway involving the incident.

WBRZ has made an editorial decision to not name the trooper at this time. That's expected to change soon.

State Police refused to elaborate on the incident, instead issuing a statement later Wednesday:

Following a complaint of an alleged incident involving a Louisiana State University student, an LSP employee was placed on administrative leave last week with all law enforcement property recovered pending the conclusion of the administrative investigation. The complaint involves allegations of a misconduct incident that took place while the employee was working in conjunction with Louisiana State University. The investigation remains active and no further information is available at this time. As the investigation progresses, further information will be made available to the public.

“Upon learning of the allegations, our agency took immediate action to begin the investigatory process and ensure that both the complainant and our employee were notified of the steps being taken,” stated Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent. “As the investigation progresses, we will ensure all circumstances of the alleged incident are investigated thoroughly and fairly while remaining committed to our citizens and agency personnel with transparency and professionalism.”

