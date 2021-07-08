Latest Weather Blog
Trials for both Cynthia and Dennis Perkins are delayed
LIVINGSTON - The criminal trials for Cynthia and Dennis Perkins, the Livingston Parish couple at the center of a high-profile child sex case, have been delayed.
A judge delayed the start of Cynthia Perkins' trial Thursday, a day after her husband's was also pushed back.
Both trials were scheduled to start next week, with the trial against Dennis Perkins scheduled first.
New hearing dates have not been scheduled.
A judge granted a request to give the two separate trials after they filed for divorce in the past year.
The couple was arrested in 2019 after the disturbing allegations first surfaced. Dennis, who was working as a Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy at the time, was fired from the department. Cynthia was a teacher at Westside Junior High, but she resigned after her initial arrest.
You can read more on their arrests here.
