Trial set to start Tuesday for alleged rapist accused of abusing child in foster care

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The trial for John Mack, a man accused of raping a child in foster care, is set to begin Tuesday after two years of court proceedings and delays.

Mack's pretrial hearing was held Monday morning. Officials subpoenaed 200 jurors for the trial, with jury selection set to begin Tuesday.

Mack is charged with three counts of aggravated first-degree rape, three counts of sexual battery, and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. The charges came after his 2021 arrest, which itself came on the tail end of a decade of complaints from the victim, which initially went uninvestigated.

In April of 2023, Mack was released on bond, a move that had State Senator Regina Barrow worried about the victims. His trial was originally set to begin on April 12, 2023, but jury selection was delayed due to a key witness refusing to testify—something she was briefly jailed for.