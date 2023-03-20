54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trial set for suspect accused of killing Baton Rouge man in French Quarter

3 hours 36 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, March 20 2023 Mar 20, 2023 March 20, 2023 3:42 PM March 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

NEW ORLEANS – The suspect accused of fatally shooting a Baton Rouge man in the French Quarter is set to go to trial, and the Orleans Parish district attorney will try the case.

James Patton, 38, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Russell Ricou.

Ricou, 41, was shot around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2022, near Conti and Burgundy streets. He died on the scene.

Police said Ricou got into an argument with another man who shot him. U.S. Marshals and the NOPD found Patton about a month later and arrested him.

Trending News

“The top priority of this DA's Office is to hold violent offenders accountable and make the streets of New Orleans safer for everyone,” said Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, who will try the case.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days