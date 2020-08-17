Latest Weather Blog
Travel time for a few miles hits 21 minutes on I-10
BATON ROUGE - Travel times between major exits on I-10 through the city are approaching 25 minutes since slow downs turned into another Friday afternoon traffic fiasco.
As of 5:20 p.m., traffic related to a lane closure on the Mississippi River Bridge caused I-10 West to back up from the bridge to Essen Lane and Laurel Street on I-110.
Earlier, lanes on I-10 West were blocked for more than an hour before the College Drive exit just after 2 p.m., and congestion quickly built as the lanes remained closed. Even after opening, the traffic was almost too great to immediately adjust itself.
Traffic stretched out to Siegen Lane on I-10 and beyond Airline Highway on I-12.
In the eastbound direction, motorists saw a familiar situation develop on the Mississippi River Bridge as a stalled tractor trailer caused traffic to span the bridge past the LA-415 Lobdell exit. The blocked lane continued to cause congestion for around 30 minutes until the all-clear was given by traffic officials.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Serving those who served our nation
-
Zachary Schools reopen, Monday
-
As LSU hits the field for traditional practice, the SEC gears up...
-
Parents concerned about kids returning to school in Zachary after multiple staff...
-
LSU freshman adjust to new life on campus during virus pandemic