58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic clearing along I-10 at Acadian after disabled truck is removed from roadway

3 hours 48 minutes ago Friday, November 26 2021 Nov 26, 2021 November 26, 2021 9:06 AM November 26, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A disabled 18-wheeler on I-10 East near the Acadian Thruway led to the temporary blockage of the left and center lanes Friday morning, around 8 a.m.

By 9 a.m., all lanes were open, but area congestion remained.

For traffic advisories throughout the day, follow Channel 2's traffic team on Twitter at @WBRZTraffic

Trending News

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days