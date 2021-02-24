66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Traffic Alert: Multi-car crash involving 18-wheeler on New Bridge East

3 hours 41 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, February 24 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An incident on I-10 EB at I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155BA has stopped traffic from LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151 on Wednesday (Feb. 24) morning.

The crash is described as a multi-car incident involving an 18-wheeler that is currently blocking the right lane on the New Bridge East. The center lane had also been temporarily blocked, but is now open.

Delays begin at LA 415.

Additional details related to the incident are currently unknown, and WBRZ is in the process of contacting authorities for more information.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

