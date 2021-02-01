45°
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries at Florida Street, North 22nd Street

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a traffic crash with injuries in north Baton Rouge on Monday (Feb. 1) morning.

The crash, which was reported around 6:38 a.m., occurred at Florida Street and North 22nd Street. According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, one of the fire department's mechanics was involved in the wreck. The mechanic is reportedly uninjured and the Department confirmed that a fire truck was not involved in the incident. 

The extent of the wounded person's injuries is currently unknown, and WBRZ is in the process of contacting authorities for more information.

