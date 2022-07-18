Toys 'R' Us planning nationwide comeback this holiday season

NEW YORK - The once-popular store Toys "R" Us is making a major comeback, as it's staged to set up in Macy's stores around the country and should be everywhere this holiday season.

WHP Global, the parent company of the famous toy chain, is once again teaming with Macy's to open up seasonal pop-up shops. The shops will open up in every Macy's location starting in late July and will stay open through Oct. 15.

CNN reports the store's footprint could expand during the peak holiday shopping season.

After going bankrupt in 2018, the popular toy store attempted multiple comebacks with various owners over the last few years. However, since August of 2021, a partnership with Macy's has allowed around 400 "shops-within-shops" to open back up.

Toys "R" Us products have also been available for purchase online since last August.