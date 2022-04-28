Top-ranking troopers say State Police tried to cover up Ronald Greene's deadly arrest

BATON ROUGE - Two of the highest-ranking troopers at Louisiana State Police said they were appalled by Ronald Greene's death in police custody and that they believe there were attempts to cover it up within their ranks.

On Thursday, a bi-partisan committee of state lawmakers held a fourth hearing where they questioned current and former members of State Police about the agency's internal investigation into Greene's deadly arrest.

See WBRZ's previous coverage of Greene's death here

Among those who spoke Thursday were Lt. Col. Chavez Cammon and Lt. Col. Kenny VanBuren, two of the top administrators at State Police. Few outrank them at State Police, namely Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis and Lt. Col. Doug Cain, the agency's second-in-command who's currently on administrative leave.

Cammon and VanBuren agreed that there were efforts to cover up the circumstances surrounding Greene's death, which happened after a pursuit through the Monroe area in 2019.

VanBuren described it as a "beating death" but said the case was referred to in internal documents as a "fatality," which suggested Greene died because of a crash at the end of the chase and not from injuries he sustained at the hands of the arresting troopers.

Trooper Scott Davis, who was State Police's use-of-force expert at the time of Greene's death, compared the arrest to "torture and murder." The committee asked both Cammon and VanBuren whether they agreed with that sentiment.

"I would totally agree with him," VanBuren said.

The hearing Thursday also included a third appearance from Superintendent Lamar Davis and testimony from retired Captain Mark Richards, who said he was instructed by then-Assistant Superintendent Bob Brown to block access to the crash report and body camera video following media reports, specifically referencing reports from The WBRZ Investigative Unit.