Video shows federal agents chasing American citizen in Marrero
MARRERO - Video obtained by CNN showed federal agents chasing an American citizen back to her home in Marrero on Wednesday.
Jacelynn, 22, said said she was born and raised in the New Orleans suburb. She said she was walking back from the grocery store when masked federal agents in an SUV attempted to approach her just outside her house.
She said she told them that she was a U.S. born citizen before several men hopped out of another car, prompting her to run to her home.
Video showed her stepfather confronting agents outside the home before they got into their cars and left.
The Department of Homeland Security says it's launched an immigration enforcement operation in the New Orleans area. It is unclear why federal agents targeted Jacelynn.
