49°
Latest Weather Blog
One Tank Trips: Monster Mini Golf
HAMMOND - On this week's One Tank Trips, one step through the doorway at this mini golf course takes out of Hammond into a realm where the glowing monsters are waiting to gauge whether your put put skills are scarier than they are.
Trending News
Monster Mini Golf turns the classic put put golf into a bright-eyed world of spooky fun; it was dreamed up by a dad who knows family entertainment more than anyone.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gov. Landry appoints Jarrod Coniglio as the new Secretary of the Louisiana...
-
Former CEO of finalist to develop LSU arena pardoned by Trump after...
-
21-year-old killed in possible home invasion along Scenic Highway
-
Capitol region Christmas events seeing cancellations, delays ahead of rainy weekend
-
One student hurt by scissors in melee among St. Helena Central High...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Joe Sloan set to be the offensive coordinator at Kentucky
-
LSU Football is not retaining Austin Thomas as the team's general manager
-
Lane Kiffin to appear on College GameDay this weekend in Atlanta
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday