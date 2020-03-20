Toilet paper shortage results in New Orleans sewer systems clogging

NEW ORLEANS- Sewerage systems have clogged in the New Orleans area as residents have increasingly used non-flushable paper amid the COVID-19 outbreak-induced toilet paper hoarding and shortages.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell posted to social media, asking residents to think before they flush as "all wipes are not created equal."

"Baby wipes, wet wipes, Lysol wipes even “flushable” wipes do not break down quickly and can lead to clogs - we are even seeing heavy duty wipes. So we need your help to stay clear," Cantrell said in a Tweet Friday morning.

The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board released a statement Friday in response to the clogged systems. Crews are set to repair a broken water valve Saturday, March 21 at 8 a.m., to avoid future loss of service.

"This valve replacement will also increase the redundancy needed to protect the distribution system," according to the release.

"As a reminder, only human waste and toilet paper are flushable," an S&WB spokeswoman said. "Baby wipes, paper towels, and even 'flushable' wipes may clog your sewer line and cause overflows."

Residents in the Carrollton neighborhood will likely experience low to no water pressure during the repairs, but it is expected to be restored before the end of the day.

New Orleans S&WB encourages residents to make necessary preparations and to call 52-WATER immediately if they experience a drop in pressure.

"Valves are critical to our water distribution system because they allow us to reroute drinking water to our customers while conducting repairs or responding to emergencies."