Tigers ranked 13th in College Football Playoff rankings

BATON ROUGE – LSU was ranked 13th in Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings.

Alabama was ranked 1st followed by Clemson, Michigan and Texas A & M. The Tigers meet Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday.

LSU will face Texas A & M later in November and Florida, ranked 11th, also this month.

Penn State was ranked before LSU at 12th and Oklahoma followed LSU at 14th.

**************

