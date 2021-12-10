75°
Tigers ranked 13th in College Football Playoff rankings
BATON ROUGE – LSU was ranked 13th in Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings.
Alabama was ranked 1st followed by Clemson, Michigan and Texas A & M. The Tigers meet Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday.
LSU will face Texas A & M later in November and Florida, ranked 11th, also this month.
Penn State was ranked before LSU at 12th and Oklahoma followed LSU at 14th.
